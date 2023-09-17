Keene throws 2 TDs, Fresno State forces 8 turnovers in 29-0 win over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, Fresno State’s defense forced eight turnovers and the Bulldogs rolled to a 29-0 win over Arizona State. It was Fresno State’s second win over a Power Five team in three weeks after also beating Purdue 39-35 on Sept. 2. Arizona State was shut out for the first time since 2008 and the first time at home since 1988. Both those games were against USC. Keene played his high school football in suburban Phoenix, about 10 miles from Arizona State’s campus.

