Keene throws 2 TD passes to Gill, No. 25 Fresno State beats Nevada 27-9 for 14th straight victory

By The Associated Press
Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene looks for room to run against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nevada in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary Kazanjian]

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene connected with Jaelen Gill on two touchdown passes, Malik Sherod had 12 carries for 123 yards and a score and No. 25 Fresno State beat Nevada 27-9 on Saturday night for its 14th straight victory. Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West) is off to its best start since opening 10-0 in 2013. The 14-game winning streak is the second-longest active run in the nation (Georgia, 22 in a row) and the second-longest in program history. The Bulldogs won 17 in a row in 1988-89. Keene was 26 of 34 for 269 yards with two interceptions. He connected with Gill on a 65-yard touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Sherod had a 72-yard touchdown run.

