Keene throws 2 TD passes to Gill, No. 25 Fresno State beats Nevada 27-9 for 14th straight victory

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene connected with Jaelen Gill on two touchdown passes, Malik Sherod had 12 carries for 123 yards and a score and No. 25 Fresno State beat Nevada 27-9 on Saturday night for its 14th straight victory. Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West) is off to its best start since opening 10-0 in 2013. The 14-game winning streak is the second-longest active run in the nation (Georgia, 22 in a row) and the second-longest in program history. The Bulldogs won 17 in a row in 1988-89. Keene was 26 of 34 for 269 yards with two interceptions. He connected with Gill on a 65-yard touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter. Sherod had a 72-yard touchdown run.

