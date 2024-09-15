Keene, Sherrod account for 3 TDs in Fresno State’s 48-0 rout over New Mexico State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keene threw two touchdown passes, Malik Sherrod ran for 113 yards and a score and Fresno State routed New Mexico State 48-0. Josua Wood added a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs for Fresno State (2-1). Parker Awad and Deuce Hogan combined for 11-of-29 passing for 61 yards and three interceptions for New Mexico State (1-2).

