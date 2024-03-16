Keenan Allen is ready to form a dynamic duo with DJ Moore, help Bears no matter who their QB is

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Keenan Allen is looking forward to giving the Chicago Bears a dynamic tandem at wide receiver with DJ Moore and working with whoever the quarterback is next season, whether they stick with Justin Fields or draft Southern California’s Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Allen says he’s “friendly for the quarterback” because he’ll be in the right spots. The 31-year-old Allen joins a team that seems serious about winning again. The Bears went 7-10 in their third straight losing season. Allen has played his entire 11-year career with the Chargers and ranks second in franchise history in receptions and yards receiving.

