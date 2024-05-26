Keaton Parks scores goal, Matt Freese has 7 saves; NYCFC beats Revolution 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Keaton Parks scored a goal in the 81st minute, Matt Freese had seven saves and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 and win their fourth game in a row. Freese, a 25-year-old in his sixth MLS season and second with NYCFC, has three shutouts this season. He made a diving save of a header by Giacomo Vrioni from point-blank range early in the second half. New England (2-10-1), which has lost three consecutive games by a combined score of 8-2, has scored an MLS-low nine goals this season and its minus-17 goal differential is worst in the league.

