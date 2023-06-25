Keaton Parks’ header pulls NYCFC into 1-1 draw with Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Keaton Parks scored in the second half to pull New York City FC into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers. NYCFC is winless in its last 11 matches with five losses and six draws. The winless drought matched the longest streak in team history set in 2013. The Timbers went ahead in the 38th minute when Marvin Loria dropped the ball back to Evander, whose right-footed blast went over goalkeeper Matt Freese. NYCFC drew even with Parks’ header on a set piece in the 51st.

