Kearney, Cox combine for 4 TDs and big-play Georgetown tops Davidson 46-24

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Naieem Kearney and Bryce Cox each ran for two touchdowns, Georgetown turned several big plays into points and the Hoyas rolled past Davidson 46-24 in a season opener. The Hoyas broke open a close game with three touchdowns in the third quarter after Mason Gudger’s 78-yard kickoff return to open the second half set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Kearney on the following play. Georgetown added a 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Quincy Briggs and a 23-yard touchdown run by Cox to take a 43-17 lead into the fourth. Georgetown also had touchdown runs of 23 yards by Kearney and 59 yards by Cox.

