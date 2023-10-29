Keane throws 3 of his 4 TD passes in 3rd quarter, Fresno State holds on to beat UNLV 31-24

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keane threw three of his four touchdown passes in the third quarter to help Fresno State beat UNLV 31-24. The Bulldogs went three-and-out on the first drive of the second half but then scored on each of its remaining four third-quarter possessions. Keane hit Mac Dalena for a 2-yard touchdown and then Eric Brooks for a TD from 10-yards out to give Fresno State a four-point lead. Dylan Lynch added a 36-yard field goal before Keane threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Sherod that made it 31-17 with 3 seconds left until the fourth quarter. Jayden Maiava completed 21 of 35 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for UNLV. White finished with seven receptions for 152 yards and two TDs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.