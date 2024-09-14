Keali’i Ah Yat accounts for 3 TDs to lead Montana in 58-2 rout of Morehead State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat accounted for three touchdowns, Montana held Morehead State to 45 yards of offense and rolled to a 59-2 victory. Montana (2-1), ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, scored on six of its first seven possessions and led 39-0 at halftime. Ah Yat completed 9 of 11 passes for 79 yards that included a 2-yard touchdown pass and ran for a pair of short-yardage TDs. Eli Gillman had 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Freshman Malae Fonoti carried the ball 24 times for 176 yards and a score.

