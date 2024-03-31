KC Current wins third straight NWSL game; Chawinga and Kundananji score historic goals

Temwa Chawinga became the first Malawian player to score in the National Women’s Soccer League and was one of four players to score for the Kansas City Current in their 4-2 win against Angel City. Vanessa DiBernardo, Alexa Spaanstra, and Bia Zaneratto also scored. The Houston Dash came from behind to spoil Bay FC’s home opener, as Havana Solaun’s goal in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time gave Houston the 3-2 win. Bay FC’s Racheal Kundananji became the first Zambian player to score in the league. Also, The North Carolina Courage defeated Gotham FC 1-0 while the Portland Thorns came from behind to draw with Racing Louisville 2-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.