KC Current top Houston Dash 2-0 and extend unbeaten run to an NWSL-record 17th straight

Temwa Chawinga scored two late goals to lead the host Kansas City Current to a 2-0 win over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League. Chawinga has a league-leading 11 goals, and the Current set an NWSL record, going undefeated in 17 straight matches dating to last season. Jameese Joseph, who subbed into the match at halftime, had a goal and an assist as the visiting Chicago Red Stars earned a 3-0 win over the San Diego Wave at Snapdragon Stadium. Mallory Swanson also scored.

