KC Current score 3 goals in 10 minutes to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1

The Kansas City Current scored three goals in a 10-minute span to beat the Chicago Red Stars 3-1 at Seat Geek Stadium and finish the National Women’s Soccer League regular season with a league-record 57 goals. Michelle Cooper, Debinha and Nichelle Prince scored in the first half for the Current. Ally Schlegel scored for the Red Stars in the second half. Jaedyn Shaw, María Sánchez and Savannah McCaskill scored for San Diego in a 3-1 win over Racing Lousiville at Lynn Family Stadium. Kayla Fischer got one back for Louisville.

