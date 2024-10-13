Kayvon Britten’s 3 first-half touchdowns lead Tarleton State to 42-0 victory over winless Utah Tech

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten had two of his three touchdown runs in a 28-point first quarter and Tarleton State rolled to a 42-0 victory over winless Utah Tech. Britten broke free for a 62-yard score on the third play from scrimmage for Tarleton (6-1, 3-0 United Athletic Conference), ranked 11th in the latest FCS coaches poll. He scored again midway through for a 14-0 lead. Braelon Bridges added a 3-yard touchdown run and Derrel Kelley III ran it in from the 10 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter for a 28-0 advantage. Britten scored on a 17-yard run and Victor Gabalis connected with Darius Cooper for a 71-yard touchdown and a 42-0 lead at halftime. Freshman Bronson Barben completed 17 of 40 passes for 129 yards with one interception for Utah Tech (0-7, 0-3).

