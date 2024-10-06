Kayvon Britten rushes for 191 yards, 3 TDs to lead Tarleton State over Southern Utah 38-37 in OT

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and Tarleton State blew a 21-point lead before rallying for a 38-37 overtime victory over Southern Utah. Britten scored on a 1-yard run as Tarleton State (5-1, 2-0 United Athletic Conference) had the ball first in overtime. Bronson Barron answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Acord, but Southern Utah (2-4, 1-1) missed the extra point and fell short. Britten had two short touchdown runs in the first quarter and Victor Gabalis added a 5-yard scoring run midway through the second to give Tarleton State a 21-0 lead. Barron answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Shane Carr to get Southern Utah on the scoreboard. Gabalis’ 3-yard touchdown toss to Dawson Hearne pushed the Texans’ advantage to 28-7 at halftime.

