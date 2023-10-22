Kayvon Britten grinds out 143 yards rushing, 2 TDs as Tarleton State runs over Morehead State 42-0

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and Tarleton State beat Morehead State 42-0. Britten broke loose on a 22-yard touchdown run to cap Tarleton State’s eight-play, 75-yard opening drive. Britten’s 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter stretched the Texans’ lead to 28-0. Victor Gabalis was 13-of-24 passing with two touchdowns for Tarleton State (5-3). Carter Cravens and Connor Genal were a combined 11-of-28 passing for 124 yards for Morehead State (3-4), which were held to minus-11 yards rushing. The Eagles had just 10 first downs and 113 total yards, compared to 515 for Tarleton State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.