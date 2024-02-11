Kaylynne Truong scores 13, No. 19 Gonzaga women use strong first half to sink Loyola Marymount 71-47

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 13 points with eight assists and No. 19 Gonzaga used a strong start to race past Loyola Marymount 71-47 to keep three streaks alive. The Bulldogs have won 18 straight games, the third-longest streak in the country. They won their 32nd straight game at home, the No. 2 streak behind top-ranked South Carolina. And they have beat the Lions 33 straight. Brynna Maxwell added 11 points for the balanced Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference), who were without leading scorer Yvonne Ejim. Ejim, who averages 20.3 points a game, is with Team Canada in Hungary for an Olympics qualifying tournament. Soufia Inoussa scored 10 points for the Lions.

