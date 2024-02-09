Kaylynne Truong hits 5 3s, scores 19 points to lead No. 19 Gonzaga women over Pepperdine 83-46

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Gonzaga over Pepperdine 83-46 on Thursday night for the Bulldogs’ 17th straight win. Gonzaga cruised to the win despite missing leading scorer Yvonne Ejim, who is with the Canadian national team for three games in Hungary this weekend as it attempts to qualify for the Olympics. The Bulldogs won their 31st straight home game, the second-best current streak behind No. 1 South Carolina’s 53 straight. Jane Nwaba had 11 points and nine rebounds for Pepperdine.

