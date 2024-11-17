Kaylene Smikle leads six in double figures and No. 11 Maryland women thump Towson 98-63

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 21 points, Christina Dalce and Shyanne Sellers had double-doubles, and No. 11 Maryland rolled past Towson 98-63. Dalce had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double in five games and Sellers contributed 10 points and 10 assists for the Terrapins. Smikle made nine of 12 shots and added four rebounds. Sarah Te-Biasu scored 13 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had 12 off the bench and Allie Kubek scored 10. India Johnston made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Tigers. After leading 54-40 at halftime, Maryland held Towson to 23 points in the second half. The Tigers shot 31% and made only six two-point baskets in the second half to go with 3-for-13 3-point shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.