Kaylene Smikle has 20 points, No. 18 Maryland women use early surge to roll past Coppin State 70-47

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 20 points and No. 18 Maryland used a big second quarter to cruise to a 70-47 home-opening win over Coppin State. Smikle, an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers last year, hit four 3-pointers for the Terps. Laila Lawrence led the Eagles with 16 points. Maryland blew the game open by outscoring Coppin State 25-4 in the second quarter to lead 40-16 at the half. The Terps went 8 of 14 from the field with three 3s and 6 of 6 from the foul line. In 15 shots the Eagles hit a 3 before missing their last 13 shots and made 1 of 2 free throws.

