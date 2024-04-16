Kawhi Leonard’s status for Clippers’ playoff opener against Mavericks remains murky

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard’s status for the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks remains murky. Leonard missed the final eight games of the regular season with right knee inflammation. The Clippers were 4-4 in that stretch, having clinched their first Pacific Division title in 10 years. They earned the fourth seed in the West. Coach Tyronn Lue says Leonard participated in “a quarter” of practice Tuesday. Asked if Leonard would play in Game 1 on Sunday, Lue said, “We’ll see.” Leonard hasn’t played since the end of March.

