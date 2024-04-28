Kawhi Leonard ruled out with knee issue as Clippers win without him again to even series with Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday’s Game 4 of a first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks because of right knee inflammation. There’s no timetable for his return. The Clippers won without Leonard again after taking the series opener. They lost the two games he played in a series now tied 2-2. LA won Game 4 116-111 after blowing a 31-point lead. The six-time All-Star never looked comfortable in the Clippers’ 101-90 loss in Game 3.

