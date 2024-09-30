Kawhi Leonard plans to be in the Clippers’ opening night lineup if balky right knee cooperates

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is planning to be in the Los Angeles Clippers’ lineup for opening night unless his balky right knee prevents him from inaugurating the team’s new arena. Leonard was limited to two postseason games last season because of inflammation in a knee that has been surgically repaired twice. His absence proved costly when the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs in six games by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. The Clippers open the season on Oct. 23 against Phoenix at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

