Kawhi Leonard, Paul George sit out vs Milwaukee as Lue decries Clippers’ ‘very extreme’ schedule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are sitting out Sunday when the Los Angeles Clippers host Milwaukee in their second early afternoon game in two days. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue calls the Clippers’ weekend schedule “very extreme.” The NBA scheduled the Clippers to tip off at 12 p.m. Pacific time after they faced Chicago with a 1 p.m. start time on Saturday. Factoring in daylight saving time, that’s two tipoffs in 22 hours for the Clippers (41-21), who decided not to put those demands on the lingering injuries nursed by Leonard and George.

