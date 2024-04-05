Kawhi Leonard misses 2nd straight game for Clippers because of sore right knee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard isn’t playing for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets. He missed his second straight game because of a sore right knee. Coach Tyronn Lue says Leonard’s status for Friday night, which is the second game of a back-to-back, is unknown. Lue was asked if Leonard had a MRI, but the coach says he’s not going to get into the details. Leonard has been mostly healthy this season, playing in 68 games. He’s averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

