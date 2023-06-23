Kawhi Leonard had clean up procedure on right knee, is ‘100%’ expected to be ready for training camp

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had a clean up procedure on his right knee in early June and is expected to be ready for the start of Los Angeles Clippers’ training camp in late September. The five-time All-Star turns 32 next week. He had a meniscus tear in his knee, although his surgically repaired ACL was intact. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank says it’s “100%” that Leonard will be ready for training camp this fall. He says Leonard feels “great.” Frank says it’s an eight-week recovery from the procedure.

