Kawhi Leonard had clean up procedure on right knee, is ‘100%’ expected to be ready for training camp

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart during an NBA basketball game March 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Leonard had a cleanup procedure on his right knee in early June and is expected to be ready for the start of the Clippers' training camp in late September, said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations for the team, Thursday, June 22. The five-time All-Star, who turns 32 next week, had a meniscus tear in his knee, although his surgically repaired ACL was intact. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had a clean up procedure on his right knee in early June and is expected to be ready for the start of Los Angeles Clippers’ training camp in late September. The five-time All-Star turns 32 next week. He had a meniscus tear in his knee, although his surgically repaired ACL was intact. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank says it’s “100%” that Leonard will be ready for training camp this fall. He says Leonard feels “great.” Frank says it’s an eight-week recovery from the procedure.

