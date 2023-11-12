Kavian Gaither’s pick-6 seals Sam Houston’s first Conference USA win, 42-27 over Louisiana Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Kavian Gaither returned a fourth-quarter interception for a touchdown, Sam Houston scored four rushing touchdowns and the Conference USA newcomer Bearkats picked up their first conference win, 42-27 over Louisiana Tech. The Bearkats are in their second season at the FBS level after spending the first season in the Western Athletic Conference. They never trailed in this one but their lead that twice had been 15 points was down to one score before Gaither intercepted a Hank Bachmeier pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown with about two minutes left in the game. In addition to the pick-6, Gaither led the Bearkats with eight solo tackles and 12 total stops.

