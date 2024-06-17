Kavares Tears’ 3-run HR gets No. 1 Vols going in 6-1 win over North Carolina at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kavares Tears and Reese Chapman homered, Drew Beam limited North Carolina to one hit over five shutout innings, and Tennessee took control of its bracket at the College World Series with a 6-1 win. The Volunteers are trying to become the first No. 1 national seed since 1999 to win the championship. They will advance to the best-of-three finals if they can beat Florida State or North Carolina on Wednesday. Those teams will meet Tuesday in an elimination game. The Vols would have to lose twice to be denied a first appearance in the finals.

