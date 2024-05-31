Kavan’s 1-hitter leads No. 1 Texas past Stanford, star pitcher Canady 4-0

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Teagan Kavan threw a one-hitter and No. 1 seed Texas defeated Stanford 4-0 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Kavan struck out eight and walked four. The freshman won the pitching matchup against Stanford’s NiJaree Canady, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Canady allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five. Kayden Henry had two hits and scored a run for the Longhorns. Ava Gall had the only hit for No. 8-seed Stanford.

