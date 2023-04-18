Kaulig Racing has points restored by NASCAR appeals officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR’s final appeals officer has restored the points that had been stripped from Kaulig Racing for unapproved parts modifications to match the amendments made to Hendrick Motorsports’ penalty for the same infraction. Both teams were stripped of 100 championship points and 10 playoff points for having unapproved parts in inspection at Phoenix Raceway last month. Both teams appealed and a three-member panel restored the Hendrick points, but upheld $400,000 in fines and four race suspensions for four HMS crew chiefs. The Kaulig initial appeal upheld all the penalties and Kaulig took its case to NASCAR’s final appeals officer.

