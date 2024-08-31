Kaulig Racing adds Truck Series driver Eckes to its Xfinity lineup for 2025

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaulig Racing is adding NASCAR Truck Series driver Christian Eckes to its Xfinity lineup for 2025. The team announced the move at Darlington Raceway on Saturday. Eckes’ addition comes a week after the team elevated part-time Xfinity driver Daniel Dye to full time for next year. Eckes will drive the No. 16 Chevrolet of AJ Allmendinger, who will drive in the Cup Series for Kaulig in 2025. Eckes is second in the Truck Series with three victories this year.

