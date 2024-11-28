Kaufman-Renn takes over in second half as No. 13 Purdue beats NC State 71-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 of his 22 points points in the second half and Camden Heide added 15 for No. 13 Purdue, which beat N.C. State 71-61 in the opening game of the Rady Children’s Invitational. It was a rematch of last season’s Final Four game, which Purdue won 63-50 before losing to UConn in the championship game. Braden Smith had 11 points and and Fletcher Loyer 10 for Purdue, which improved to 6-1.

