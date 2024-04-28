Katranis scores late, rallies Real Salt Lake to 2-1 victory over Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Defender Alexandros Katranis scored in the 89th minute and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Real Salt Lake (5-2-3) knocked off the league’s last unbeaten club, handing Philadelphia (3-1-4) its second loss in the last 40 league matches at home under manager Jim Curtin. The Union had outscored their opponents 88-23 in the previous 39 home contests. Katranis used Maikel Chang’s first assist of the season to score the second goal of his rookie season. Katranis has made six starts and seven appearances this season.

