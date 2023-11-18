Katin Houser, Maliq Carr hook up late to rally Spartans past Hoosiers 24-21

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Katin Houser hooked up with Maliq Carr on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left Saturday to rally Michigan State for a 24-21 victory at Indiana. The Spartans reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon with their first road win of the season and second under interim coach Harlon Barnett. It took an eight-play, 75-yard drive and Carr’s tackle-breaking catch-and-run to win it. Indiana had a chance to force overtime, but Brendan Sorsby drew a 6-yard intentional grounding call and Chris Freeman missed a 49-yard field goal with 2 seconds to play.

