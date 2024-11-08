Katin Houser accounts for 6 TDs to help ECU beat Florida Atlantic 49-14

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Katin Houser was 17-of-22 passing for 343 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score to help East Carolina beat Florida Atlantic 49-14. Houser hit Chase Sowell in stride down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown on the game’s second play from scrimmage. FAU went three-and-out and Houser threw a 47-yard TD pass to Winston Wright Jr. that made it 14-0 with 10:33 left in the first quarter. Wright caught an 8-yard scoring strike from Houser to make it 21-0 going into the second quarter. Owls starting quarterback Cam Fancher left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. Backup Kasen Weisman, a transfer from Colorado, was 20-of-35 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

