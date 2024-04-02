Katie Volynets wins the longest women’s tennis match of the year at the Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Katie Volynets has barely made it past Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (6) at the Charleston Open in 3 hours, 43 minutes. That makes Monday’s match the longest of the year on the WTA Tour. Volynets is a 22-year-old from California who is currently ranked 110th and needed to go through qualifying rounds to get into the field. Now she will face 10th-seeded Emma Navarro, whose father owns the clay-court tournament in Charleston and the stadium that hosts the event. Also on Day 1, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova picked up a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Alizé Cornet.

