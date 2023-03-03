Katie Volynets hangs on, reaches 1st WTA semifinal at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Katie Volynets has reached her first WTA semifinal by beating reigning NCAA singles champion Peyton Stearns 7-5, 6-3 in a matchup between a pair of 21-year-old Americans at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Volynets is a Californian who is ranked 92nd. She went ahead 4-0 in the opening set Friday, then found herself at 5-all. But she managed to run off seven games in a row from there to claim that set and lead 5-0 in the second. Volynets twice got broken while serving for the victory and needed four match points to close things out.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.