Katie Volynets grabs last 7 games to beat Potapova in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Katie Volynets has saved a match point and erased a 5-0 deficit in the third set to come back to beat third-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 for a quarterfinal berth at the ATX Open. Volynets was a point from defeat Wednesday while facing a break point and down 5-0 in the last set. But she claimed the next three points to hold serve there and was on her way to the big turnaround. Volynets wound up taking 27 of the match’s last 32 points.

