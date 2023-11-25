Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron in rematch and becomes two-weight undisputed champion

By The Associated Press
Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Chantelle Cameron in an undisputed super lightweight title boxing match at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Liam McBurney]

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor has avenged her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision to become a two-weight undisputed champion. The Irishwoman improved to 23-1 after the judges scored the Dublin fight 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95 at 3Arena in Dublin, six months after a majority decision went Cameron’s way in the same venue. The 37-year-old Taylor’s lightweight belts weren’t on the line. She now adds Cameron’s world super-lightweight titles at 140 pounds. It was Cameron’s first professional loss. The 32-year-old Englishwoman’s record is 18-1.

