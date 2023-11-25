Katie Taylor beats Chantelle Cameron in rematch and becomes two-weight undisputed champion

DUBLIN (AP) — Katie Taylor has avenged her only professional loss by beating Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision to become a two-weight undisputed champion. The Irishwoman improved to 23-1 after the judges scored the Dublin fight 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95 at 3Arena in Dublin, six months after a majority decision went Cameron’s way in the same venue. The 37-year-old Taylor’s lightweight belts weren’t on the line. She now adds Cameron’s world super-lightweight titles at 140 pounds. It was Cameron’s first professional loss. The 32-year-old Englishwoman’s record is 18-1.

