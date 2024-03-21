Katie Meier, Miami’s coach for the last 19 seasons, announces her retirement

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s Katie Meier announced her retirement from coaching on Thursday. Meier led Miami to 10 NCAA women’s basketball tournaments and guided the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight last season. She spent 19 seasons at the school and 23 seasons overall as a head coach. Meier won the 2011 Associated Press national coach of the year award and was USA Basketball’s coach of the year in 2013. She coached at Miami for 19 seasons and went 362-208 in that span. Meier plans to remain at the school as a special adviser to the athletic department.

