Katie Ledecky just keeps chugging along, still excited about swimming after all these years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Katie Ledecky, there is seemingly no such thing as burnout. Sure, there are times when it all gets a bit monotonous, staring at that black line at the bottom of the pool, turning lap after lap. Yet, a dozen years after she burst on the scene with a surprising gold medal at the London Olympics, Ledecky keeps finding ways to enjoy swimming as much as ever. The ultimate payoff is staying on top year after year, Olympics after Olympics, even as other swimmers struggle to deal with the mental and physical side of their grueling sport.

