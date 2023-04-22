Katie Grimes wins 10k open water title, gains world berth

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Katie Grimes won the women’s 10-kilometer title at the U.S. Open Water national championships to earn a berth at this summer’s world aquatics championships. Grimes pulled away over the last five laps to win in 1 hour, 58.08 seconds at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. The 17-year-old from Las Vegas won by 15 seconds to defend her title. Carlos Garach of Spain won the men’s 10k. The top American men’s finisher was Brennan Gravley of Las Vegas, who took second. He also earned a berth at the world meet in July.

