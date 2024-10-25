Katie Boulter advances to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals and will face Sofia Kenin

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Boulter has overcome a series of mediocre results on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing to advance to the Pan Pacific Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Bianca Andreescu. The 28-year-old British player lost in recent weeks in the first round at Wuhan and in the second round to Coco Gauff at the China Open. But she dominated Andreescu, the former U.S. Open champion who beat Serena Williams in straight sets in the 2019 final, on Friday in the first of four quarterfinals in Tokyo. Boulter will play another Grand Slam singles champion, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, in the semis on Saturday. Kenin beat fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.