Katherine Legge to return to Indy 500 with Rahal team

Katherine Legge will attempt to qualify for her third Indianapolis 500 this year in a car fielded by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. It will be Legge’s first IndyCar race since 2013. She is one of only nine women to compete in the Indy 500, finishing 22nd in 2012 and 26th in 2013. Legge will enter the race in the No. 44 Honda. Legge will be teammates with Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey. RLL won the Indy 500 in 2020 with Takuma Sato.

