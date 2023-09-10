Katherine Hui, Joao Fonseca win US Open junior singles titles

NEW YORK (AP) — Katherine Hui made it two big victories for American teenagers at the U.S. Open. She won the junior title Saturday. Hui, an 18-year-old from San Diego who is entering her freshman year at Stanford, took the court for her final during 19-year-old Coco Gauff’s victory over Aryna Sabalenka for the women’s title. Hui then beat No. 9 seed Tereza Valentova, of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4. Joao Fonseca of Brazil, the No. 7 seed, won the boys division title by beating American Learner Tien 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

