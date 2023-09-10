Katherine Hui, Joao Fonseca win US Open junior singles titles

By The Associated Press
Katherine Hui, of the United States, holds the championships trophy after defeating Tereza Valentova, of the Czech Republic, in the junior girls singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

NEW YORK (AP) — Katherine Hui made it two big victories for American teenagers at the U.S. Open. She won the junior title Saturday. Hui, an 18-year-old from San Diego who is entering her freshman year at Stanford, took the court for her final during 19-year-old Coco Gauff’s victory over Aryna Sabalenka for the women’s title. Hui then beat No. 9 seed Tereza Valentova, of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-4. Joao Fonseca of Brazil, the No. 7 seed, won the boys division title by beating American Learner Tien 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

