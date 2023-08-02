Kateryna Baindl advances to set up quarterfinal against Jaqueline Cristian at the Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine has reached the quarterfinals of the Prague Open after Germany’s Jule Niemeier retired when trailing 5-0 in the first set of their second-round match. Baindl will face next Jaqueline Cristian of Romania, who eliminated Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-4, 6-3. Cristian knocked out top-seeded Marie Bouzková in the first round of the hard-court tournament in the Czech capital. In first-round play Wednesday, Ankita Raina of India eliminated Czech veteran Barbora Strýcová 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The remaining scheduled matches had to be suspended or postponed until Thursday because of rain.

