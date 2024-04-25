Katerina Mrazova scores shootout winner and Ottawa beats Boston 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Katerina Mrazova scored the shootout winner to lead Ottawa to a 3-2 win over Boston in a Professional Women’s Hockey League game. Both teams are vying for the fourth and final playoff spot. Ottawa, with 32 points, now has a three-point lead over Boston with a game in hand. Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 30 shots, while Brianne Jenner and Gabbie Hughes scored in regulation for Ottawa. Hilary Knight and Jamie Lee Rattray scored for Boston. Aerin Frankel made 22 saves.

