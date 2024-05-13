Kate Martin one of four second round WNBA draft picks to make opening day rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Iowa player Kate Martin made the Las Vegas Aces opening day roster after being chosen in the second round of the WNBA draft. She is one of four second round picks to make a roster as the league opens play Tuesday. Joining her were Aces teammate Dyaisha Fair, Nika Muhl (Seattle) and Celeste Taylor (Indiana). While it’s not automatic that first-round picks make rosters, all nine that attended camp, including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, made their respective teams. In all, 13 of the 36 players drafted in April made the roster.

