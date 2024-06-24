Kate Grace takes hard fall at finish of 800 semis, earns spot into finals at US Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nobody said making the Olympics was easy. Kate Grace darted to the inside near the finish line, took an accidental elbow and went flying off the track, before slamming into the clock sitting on the infield. After her semifinal heat of the 800 meters Sunday night at the U.S. track trials, Grace stayed down for a moment. When she picked herself up, there were scrapes along her arms, hip and knee. On Monday, she’ll find out if all the pain paid off when she races in the final. Graced edged out Michaela Rose, who delivered the accidental contact, for second place. The heat was won by reigning Olympic 800-meter champion Athing Mu.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.