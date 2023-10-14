Karunaratne replaces injured Sri Lanka captain Shanaka at Cricket World Cup

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka is out of the Cricket World Cup because of a thigh injury and has been replaced in the squad by Chamika Karunaratne. Shanaka sustained the injury during Sri Lanka’s six-wicket loss against Pakistan on Tuesday. The ICC said Saturday that Shanaka’s injury “needs three weeks to recover” and that the technical committee approved Karunaratne, also an all-rounder, as his replacement. Vice captain Kusal Mendis will lead the side.

