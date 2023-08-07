Karolina Pliskova advances in Montreal tennis tournament

MONTREAL (AP) — Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova posted a 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-2 win over China’s Lin Zhu in the opening round of the National Bank Open. Pliskova, ranked No. 23 in the world, had 11 aces and seven double-faults. She converted five of 16 break points. Former world No. 1 Venus Williams is set to take on fellow American and 13th-seeded Madison Keys later in the day. Canada’s Rebecca Marino is scheduled to play Britain’s Katie Boulter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.